Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

STORM CENTER

Tornado Watch issued for Tulsa, surrounding counties until 4am Wednesday

    Posted: 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

    Watch hungry gator snatch catch from unsuspecting boy on pier

    Too close for comfort

    Aligator
    Mark Wilson/Getty Images
    An alligator surfaces in a pond near the Kennedy Space Center. A gator just like this one appeared in a Facebook video, snatching a bass right off a boy's fishing line.

    Related

    Police: Woman killed husband after fight over cooking, snapped photo before calling 911
    Lady Gaga to replace Beyonce as Coachella headliner
    Florida man with suspended license drives lawnmower instead
    YouTube launches cable-free live streaming TV service
    Did Casey Anthony do it? Probably, but not on purpose, trial judge says

    Cox Media Group

    A viral video that has garnered more than 10 million views since it was posted on Facebook on Thursday shows what appears to be an American alligator pirating away with a young fisheman's catch. 

    >> Read more trending news  

    The video apparently originated on YouTube, but its creator and location are uncredited. Interest on YouTube was minimal, but the video really took off when it landed on the Facebook page run by Bass Masters and Fish Experts.

    The 28-second clip showed a boy called "Connor" reeling in a fish, accompanied by at least two men on a pier. The adults can also be heard saying "he's right here" and "the alligator's coming" before the gator snatched the fish and swam away. 

    The video appeared  to have been staged to some extent, but of course the alligator was doing what comes naturally. Gators have been known to eat just about anything, from fish, frogs and birds to snakes, small mammals and people's pets, according to the University of Florida's Information Source website. 

    In addition to the 10 million views, it has nearly 250,000 shares and a tidal wave of comments. Many offered their theory on where the video could have been taken. "I'd say Florida, no doubt," one person wrote. "Looks like the reservoir near me in Plant City," wrote another.

    >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here  

    There's no way to know from the YouTube post where - or when - the video was taken. But according to experts, the American alligator can be found throughout the southeastern United States and across the Gulf of Mexico. A map on UF's EDIS site shows the alligator's range extending into Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     