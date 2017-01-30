Follow us on

Updated: 1:16 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 | Posted: 5:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

WATCH: FedEx driver stops flag burning in viral video

Protesters burn flags
David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP
In this Jan. 26, 2017, photo, Matt Uhrin, right, extinguishes a set of American flags being set on fire by protesters on the pedestrian mall in Iowa City, Iowa. 

By Cox Media Group

IOWA CITY, Iowa —

FedEx is standing behind a driver who stopped protesters from burning American flags in Iowa.

According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, a group of demonstrators set fire to the flags Thursday at a pedestrian mall in Iowa City during what organizers called a protest against racial injustice, social injustice and U.S. imperialism. That's when FedEx driver Matt Uhrin rushed onto the scene with a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. 

A now-viral video that captured the moment – and the clash that followed – has been viewed tens of thousands of times on social media.

FedEx tweeted Saturday morning in support of Uhrin.

“We have reviewed the matter in Iowa City involving driver Matt Uhrin,” the tweet said. “He remains a FedEx employee & we have no plans to change his status.”

Police said two people were arrested at the rally and charged with violating the city's public burn ordinance, the Press-Citizen reported. The group claimed the protest was within their First Amendment rights, but officials said the protesters did not have the proper permits to start a fire.

Read more here.

