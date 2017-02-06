Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Updated: 7:32 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 | Posted: 6:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

Watch the 84 Lumber Super Bowl commercial that crashed its website

84 Lumber Super Bowl ad
A screen grab from the 84 Lumber Super Bowl commercial. (84Lumber/YouTube)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOUSTON, Tx —

A commercial for a lumber company that showed a young girl and her mother trying to get into America only t0 be met by a wall at  the end of their journey, sparked controversy before it aired, and crashed the company's website once it did Sunday night.

>> For complete coverage of Super Bowl 2017, click here

Only a portion of the 84 Lumber ad was shown during  the game because Fox, the network that broadcast the Super Bowl, rejected it, saying it was too political for a football game. The company hosted the commercial on its own site, and on Sunday, the site went down amid all  the social media attention it received. 

Here's a look at the full ad. It's nearly six minutes long.

