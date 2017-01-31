Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 1:17 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | Posted: 3:58 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Walmart takes aim at Amazon with new free-shipping offer

The new deal will start soon

Related

View Larger
Walmart opts for free, faster shipping on necessities photo
In this May 9, 2013, file photo, a worker pushes shopping carts in front of a Walmart store in La Habra, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
WATCH: Meryl Streep calls out Trump, asks for empathy during Golden Globes speech
Man finds front door blocked by hastily built wall; police search for suspect
Poet criticizes Texas state test after not being able to answer questions on poems she wrote
Mark Zuckerberg no longer atheist, announces revelation on Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg no longer atheist, announces revelation on Facebook

By Cox Media Group

You might not think much of them, but purchases of everyday items such as snacks, toilet paper, toothpaste and cleaning wipes are worth a lot to the big retailers.

For many Americans, Amazon Prime (and free two-day shipping for less than $10 per month) is king. But Walmart just fired a new salvo in the ongoing price war between the two retailers.

>> Read more trending news

For more than 2 million common household items, Walmart will offer free two-day shipping on every purchase of $35 or more with no annual membership fee. Previously, customers had to spend $50 to get free two-day shipping.

Walmart is hoping to lure away consumers who are tired of Amazon Prime’s annual fees and use the chain's size to offer better prices than Amazon’s. With last year’s acquisition of Jet.com, it’s clear that Walmart is trying to dominate the home-delivery space.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 