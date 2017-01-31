Walmart takes aim at Amazon with new free-shipping offer

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 1:17 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | Posted: 3:58 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Cox Media Group
You might not think much of them, but purchases of everyday items such as snacks, toilet paper, toothpaste and cleaning wipes are worth a lot to the big retailers.
For many Americans, Amazon Prime (and free two-day shipping for less than $10 per month) is king. But Walmart just fired a new salvo in the ongoing price war between the two retailers.
For more than 2 million common household items, Walmart will offer free two-day shipping on every purchase of $35 or more with no annual membership fee. Previously, customers had to spend $50 to get free two-day shipping.
Walmart is hoping to lure away consumers who are tired of Amazon Prime’s annual fees and use the chain's size to offer better prices than Amazon’s. With last year’s acquisition of Jet.com, it’s clear that Walmart is trying to dominate the home-delivery space.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}