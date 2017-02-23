Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
Palm Beach Post
The AMC's show "The Walking Dead" is stirring up emotions, but not for gruesome scenes or unexpected endings.
This time, it's for T-shirts.
The Huffington Post reported that Primark, an international clothing retailer, stopped selling the shirt.
The Warwick Courier reported that Ian Lucraft wrote a letter to the store's CEO Paul Marchant, saying it was "fantastically offensive" and "racist."
">February 22, 2017
#Primark removes #WalkingDead t-shirt from its stores after it was branded "fantastically offensive" and "racist".https://t.co/anuuCeQlZdpic.twitter.com/9PiJsJLp3A— Warwick Courier (@Warwick_Courier)#Primark removes #WalkingDead t-shirt from its stores after it was branded “fantastically offensive” and “racist”.https://t.co/anuuCeQlZdpic.twitter.com/9PiJsJLp3A— Warwick Courier (@Warwick_Courier) February 22, 2017
The problem? The phrase "eeny meeny miny moe," which in the show is followed by the line, "catch a tiger by his toe." However, some historical versions of the rhyme include a racial slur instead of the word "tiger," which sparked the complaint, according to the Huffington Post.
The phrase is said by Negan, a character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the show. EW reported Morgan responded with a tweet, saying, "people are stupid."
BBC News reported that the retailer said it removed the product.
Primark apoligized in a statement:
The T-shirt in question is licensed merchandise for the US television series, "The Walking Dead," and the quote and image are taken directly from the show. Any offense caused by its design was wholly unintentional and Primark sincerely apologizes for this.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}