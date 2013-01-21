Follow us on

Posted: 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Wagoner County deputies have second person of interest in boy's death

Victim found dead, burning near Ft. Gibson Lake

Wagoner County Courthouse
By Don Bishop

A second person of interest is named in the Wagoner County death of a 15-year old boy.

Brennon Davis was found dead and possibly shot with his body burning last week near Ft. Gibson Lake.

Deputies tell us Cody Austin Thompson is now a person of interest, along with Josh Harrington.

Harrington is also wanted for obstructing justice in the investigation.

