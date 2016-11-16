Wagoner County ADA arrested in connection with hit-and-run

By Michael Purdy

A Wagoner County victim feels like officials are keeping quiet, after an assistant district attorney allegedly hit him with his vehicle.

Jay Kelley says he was getting his mail back on February 2, when Eric Jordan's vehicle hit him from behind.

KRMG didn't even hear about the reported hit-and-run until a tip came into the newsroom weeks later.

"If I went out and did something to this level, I'm certain it wouldn't be quiet at all," Kelley said.

Troopers did arrest Jordan a short time later and an affidavit claims he was walking in a zigzag manner, had a strong odor of alcohol and admitted he had quite a bit to drink.

It took Jordan just hours to bond out of jail. He has since been excused from his position.