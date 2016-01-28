Waffle House to host romantic Valentine's Day dinner

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Candlelight, white tablecloths and ... waffles?

Waffle House is promoting itself as a romantic destination for Valentine's Day, especially for couples who have to stick to a budget.

This year's theme is: "Valentine's Day with BAE" (bacon and eggs.)

Select locations across the country aim to show that bacon, waffles and eggs can be just as romantic as roses and chocolates. The candlelit dinner will include specials along with traditional menu favorites, and plenty of candy.

The special night is expected to be so popular that some locations are accepting reservations.