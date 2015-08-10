Follow us on

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Voters to decide on multiple school bond issues

You must register to vote by Friday

School supplies
Morgan/Flickr
School supplies

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Have you registered to vote yet?

If you want your voice to be heard in upcoming school bond issues, you better register soon.  In fact, the deadline is this Friday.

A lot of money will be up for grabs next month in connection with school bond issues for several districts. 

On Feb. 14th, voters will decide on packages for Union, Jenks and Skiatook Public Schools.  In total, more than $56 million worth of school bond issues will be in play. 

A Tulsa newspaper reports none of the proposed bond packages would increase taxes.

