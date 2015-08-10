Voters to decide on multiple school bond issues

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
Have you registered to vote yet?
If you want your voice to be heard in upcoming school bond issues, you better register soon. In fact, the deadline is this Friday.
A lot of money will be up for grabs next month in connection with school bond issues for several districts.
On Feb. 14th, voters will decide on packages for Union, Jenks and Skiatook Public Schools. In total, more than $56 million worth of school bond issues will be in play.
A Tulsa newspaper reports none of the proposed bond packages would increase taxes.
