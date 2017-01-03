Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 | Posted: 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Cox Media Group
ROLESVILLE, N.C. —
A police officer has been placed on administrative leave immediately after the circulation of a video showing a female student being slammed on the ground at Rolesville High School in North Carolina.
The officer had been assigned to the school since it opened in 2013, WTVD reported. He had also worked as a police officer at Cleveland State University, his LinkedIn account shows.
A nine-second video started circulating on Twitter after a school fight Tuesday morning.
The Wake County School District’s official Twitter account responded to the video saying that school officials were aware of the video and were working with police.
">January 3, 2017
@ahunnaaa_ Thank you for sharing this with us. We are working with Rolesville Police Department to investigate.— Wake County Schools (@WCPSS)@ahunnaaa_ Thank you for sharing this with us. We are working with Rolesville Police Department to investigate.— Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) January 3, 2017
A second lengthier video showed what led up to the slam. Two girls can be seen brawling on the floor.
">January 3, 2017
#BreakingNews - UPDATE - Rolesville High student shares video of fight that led to another student getting slammed to the ground by officer pic.twitter.com/qiL0na7IVc— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD)#BreakingNews - UPDATE - Rolesville High student shares video of fight that led to another student getting slammed to the ground by officer pic.twitter.com/qiL0na7IVc— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) January 3, 2017
The officer was called to the scene and responded by throwing a student to the ground before leading her away with her arms behind her back. An eyewitness told WTVD that the girl was trying to break up the fight.
A witness speaking to WRAL identified the teen who was slammed as Jasmine Darwin. The witness claimed Darwin was breaking up a fight between her sister and another girl.
Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles announced quickly Tuesday that the officer involved, Ruben De Los Santos, has been placed on administrative leave.
Eagles also said that all police officers were given body cameras back in August. It’s not clear if De Los Santos was wearing one at the time or whether a body camera shows a different side to this story.
The North Carolina chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has already responded to the video, calling it a “disturbing use of force.”
">January 3, 2017
Disturbing use of force at #rolesvillehigh that should never be used against kids in schools. Contact us if you have info about incident.— ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC)#rolesvillehigh that should never be used against kids in schools. Contact us if you have info about incident.— ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC) January 3, 2017
Disturbing use of force at
The original tweet can be found below (WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE)
">January 3, 2017
THIS. IS. NOT OKAY. #rolesvillehighpic.twitter.com/lHMhUZxqAR— Ahunna (@ahunnaaa_)#rolesvillehighpic.twitter.com/lHMhUZxqAR— Ahunna (@ahunnaaa_) January 3, 2017
THIS. IS. NOT OKAY.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}