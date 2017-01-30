Video shows dog save fellow canine from drowning

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
CORDOBA, Argentina —
Dogs aren’t just loyal to their humans, they are loyal to their furry best friends.
WPTV reported a video posted to viral video site Rumble.com on Jan. 17 shows two dogs playing near rushing water at the Yuspe River in Cordoba, Argentina, when one gets into a slippery situation.
In the video, one of the dogs can be seen jumping into the water to grab a stick and getting caught up in the current. The other dog then jumped into action to save the day.
"They always play 'tug' with sticks," the dog's owner said in the video's description in Rumble. "The dogs weren't hurt and they enjoy every minute they play in water!"
Watch the video below:
