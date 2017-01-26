VIDEO: President Trump speaks 1-on-1 with Sean Hannity

President Donald Trump sits at his desk on Air Force One upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. At the center is Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By Skyler Cooper

President Donald Trump sat down with KRMG/Fox News host Sean Hannity for the first time since taking office.

The interview aired Thursday night, January 26.

The president defended his executive orders on immigration. Mr. Trump told Hannity he doesn’t want to see violence like we’ve seen in Europe happen in America.

"Right now, the FBI has over 1,000 [terrorism] investigations going on … and these are people that we let in," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Hannity asked the president if he intends to keep every promise he made during the campaign... President Trump said he hopes to keep as many as possible.

Click here to watch the full interview