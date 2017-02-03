Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Video clip of Trump’s granddaughter a hit in China

She was singing while playing with a puppet

Donald Trump's granddaughter
Associated Press/Ng Han Guan
Computer screens display a video clip showing President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Arabella Kushner, singing a Chinese New Year greeting song that garnered almost 20 million views in Beijing, China.

Related

Video clip of Trump’s granddaughter a hit in China
5-year-old boy runs down street yelling, 'Mom and Dad are dead'
Boy, 6, hosts toy giveaway stand for less fortunate
Police: Tainted lollipops handed out at school
Deputy recorded threatening to ‘create’ charges against man filing police report

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. —

A video clip of President Donald Trump's granddaughter singing in Chinese to celebrate the Lunar New Year is circulating to strong approval on the internet in China, CNN reported.

>> Read more trending news

The clip, posted by Trump's daughter, Ivanka, shows 5-year-old Arabella Kushner singing best wishes for the holiday while playing with a traditional Chinese puppet.

On Wednesday, Ivanka and Arabella made a surprise visit to the Chinese Embassy in Washington to take part in the festivities, a photo of which landed on the front page of the official China Daily newspaper Friday.

The Lunar New Year, which was Saturday, is China's most important traditional holiday.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 