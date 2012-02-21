Victims robbed outside Tulsa strip club

By Michael Purdy

Update: KRMG has confirmed two of the robbery suspects have been taken into custody.

After robbing the suspects outside Night Trips, their vehicle was spotted by Catoosa officers. They attempted to stop the stolen vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The driver ended up crashing near a Taco Bell. Police say three male suspects ran from the vehicle. A woman stayed with the vehicle and was later released.

Officers found one suspect in a nearby neighborhood. Another suspect was later found in Sapulpa.

The third suspect is still on the loose.

We will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsoom.

Original: A group of people didn't have a good time at a Tulsa strip club Thursday night.



KRMG's told those people were sitting in a vehicle outside Night Trips.



Police report just before 11 p.m., three suspects approached the car armed with guns.



"One of the suspects pointed silver handguns and demanded money and cell phones from all occupants inside the vehicle," police said. "After the robbery, suspects told the driver of the vehicle to leave."



The victims then drove to the QuikTrip near 51st and Sheridan to call for help.



Nobody was hurt during the robbery.



The suspects were said to be driving a stolen "silver 2016 Toyota Camry with OK Tag 355MPH."



Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Suspect information: "Two B/M’s 18 – 20. Both 5’8” to 5’10” One was wearing a plaid button up shirt, and the other was wearing a black jacket and dark pants. W/M suspect 5’10” to 6’0” 18 – 20, wearing a dark hoodie, and blue jeans."