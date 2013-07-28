Victims carjacked at Cooper Elementary School

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
By Don Bishop
Tulsa police are looking for two men who were involved in a robbery and carjacking at Cooper Elementary School, located at 1838 South 124 East Avenue.
The victims were playing basketball on the outside courts at the school, when they were approached by either an Asian or hispanic male and a black male who robbed them around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
"The first suspect produced a handgun and demanded that the victims lie down on the ground," TPD Sergeant Stephen Florea said.
The suspects took the victims' wallets and car keys and left in the victims' car.
The stolen car is a red Pontiac Grand Am or Grand Prix, with a gray fender and displayed a Cherokee Nation tag.
If you spot the car, call police or call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.
