Posted: 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Hospitalized babies can pull at the heart strings of even the most courageous among us.
When babies are sick or born prematurely, the families of these children are under enormous emotional and, often, financial pressure.
Some 380,000 babies, or one in every 10, are born prematurely, before 37 weeks of pregnancy, in the United States every year, the March of Dimes estimated. Most end up in the hospital in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, the March of Dimes said.
In Kansas City, Missouri the March of Dimes NICU Family Support Program at Saint Luke’s Hospital is aware of the hardships parents face when their babies are hospitalized. That’s why they’ve planned a special Valentine’s Day celebration.
The staff and volunteers, calling it a “special celebration of love,” have assembled tiny knit caps with hearts that each baby in their care will wear for a special Valentine’s Day photo shoot. They’re also making baby footprint valentines for the parents.
“Every day a child is in the NICU can be frightening and uncertain, but holidays are especially tough, as families miss the normal joys of celebrations at home,” March of Dimes NICU Family Support coordinator, Rebecca Keunen said in a press release.
The nonprofit developed the NICU Family Support program to help families while their babies are in the intensive care unit, but even when these babies leave the hospital, they often face serious health challenges. The March of Dimes said these children are at higher risks for lifelong disabilities, including breathing problems, cerebral palsy and intellectual delays.
The March of Dimes is a nonprofit organization that focuses on pregnancy, baby health and conducts research into premature births.
