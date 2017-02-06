Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:02 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 | Posted: 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
Cox Media Group
Some cities are better choices than others if you’ve got a special someone in your life this Valentine’s Day, according to one list.
Personal finance website WalletHub has a new ranking of the top 10 best cities in the country’s 100 most-populated cities to spend Valentine’s Day.
To come up with the list, analysts studied the cities across four factors: budget, activities, gift accessibility and weather forecast.
Scores for the key dimensions were then calculated based on 20 relevant metrics such as average movie ticket price, the price of a three-course meal for two, restaurants, jewelry stores and florists per capita, walkability and temperature variations.
Atlanta came in at No. 7 on the list and scored high in the activities and gift accessibility dimensions. Las Vegas topped Atlanta at No. 6. Seattle came in fifth; Honolulu, Hawaii, fourth; Orlando, Florida, third; and Scottsdale, Arizona, was second.
Cities in which you may not want to spend Valentine's Day, according to the site, are Cleveland, Ohio; Detroit, Newark, New Jersey; and Miami, Florida. They were all in the lower half of the 100-item list.
The best place in the nation to spend the holiday, according to WalletHub, is San Francisco, California. And the worst is Hialeah, Florida.
Here are the top 10 best places to spend Valentine’s Day in America, according to WalletHub:
For more on the study, visit WalletHub.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}