Posted: 1:01 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Dad shares video of 2-year-old saving twin brother from fallen dresser

He used it as a warning to parents

brother saves brother
Winkle, Amanda (CMG-JacksonvilleTV)
A dad in Utah shared a video to his Facebook page of one of his two-year-old twins saving the other after a dresser fell on him. (Photo: Screengrab via Kayli Shoff/YouTube)

By Cox Media Group

A dad in Utah shared a video to his Facebook page of one of his 2-year-old twins saving the other after a dresser fell on him.

The video shows Bowdy moving a dresser off of his brother Brock, father Ricky Shoff explains.

Along with a YouTube link to the video, Shoff wrote:

"I've been a little hesitant to post this. But I feel it's not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible. We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall. Please share."

