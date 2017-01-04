Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
    KRMG 8am In-Depth Hour: Copper Theft and Highway Lights

    Updated: 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 6:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

    US Virgin Islands to give $300 in vouchers to travelers this year

    St. Thomas
    St. Thomas, USVI (Flickr)

    Portion of St. Thomas, USVI (Flickr/Breezy Baldwin)
    By Brianna Chambers

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A deal being offered by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism is offering travelers $300 in vouchers to visit the group of islands in 2017.

    The discounts can be applied to "spending credits for historical (and) cultural tours and activities" at more than 25 participating hotels, according to the tourism department. According to Thrillist, that includes activities that feature "eco-tours, museums, food tours and kayaking adventures."

    The islands, which have an average temperature of about 80 degrees year-round, are offering the deal this year as a way to celebrate the islands being sold by Denmark to the U.S. 100 years ago.

    Travelers must spend at least three consecutive nights on St. John, St. Croix and/or St. Thomas to earn the travel credit. They must book the Caribbean stay on the official website by Oct. 1 and can book dates through Dec. 31. 

    Those who visit the tropical location in March, the month in which Denmark sold the islands, will also receive a "commemorative centennial souvenir."

    See a list of participating hotels here.

