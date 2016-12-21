FILE - In this June 6, 2013 file photo, the sign outside the National Security Administration (NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md. A federal oversight board that concluded the NSA’s once-secret phone records surveillance program was unconstitutional is in disarray just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. The five-member Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board will have only two remaining members as of Jan. 7, and zero Democrats, even though it’s required under federal law to operate as an independent, bipartisan agency. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

By Glenn Schroeder

A federal board responsible for protecting Americans against abuses by spy agencies is in disarray just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The five-member Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board will have only two remaining members as of Jan. 7 - and zero Democrats, even though it is required to operate as an independent, bipartisan agency.

The vacancies mean it will lack the minimum three members required to conduct business and can work only on ongoing projects.

Trump would have to nominate new members who would have to be confirmed by the Senate.

The board was revitalized after former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden's disclosures on the scope of U.S. spying in 2013.

It notably concluded that the NSA's phone surveillance program was illegal.

Since then, it has been crucial in ensuring members of Congress and the public have a window into the highly secretive and classified world of intelligence agencies.

But it's unclear whether Trump will support robust intelligence oversight.

During his campaign, Trump appeared to support strengthened intelligence overall and surveillance of mosques, but he's more recently expressed distrust of intelligence agencies.

The Trump transition team didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.