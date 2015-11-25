U.S. importers worried about border tax

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
By Steve Berg
It's importers versus exporters, in the fight over a possible 20-percent U.S. border tax.
The battle line is pretty clear-cut.
Reuters says major U.S. exporters like Boeing and Pfizer of course love the idea of an import tax.
But major importers like Gap and Best Buy hate the idea.
In fact, Best Buy, which is the largest electronics retailer in the U.S. says a 20-percent import tax would turn its projected $1-billion annual profit into a $2-billion loss.
Leaders from many of the U.S. companies that are dependent on imports are heading to Washington D.C. to meet with lawmakers this week.
