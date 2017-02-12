Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 7:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

US Dept. of Ed. typo on W.E.B. Du Bois tweet sparks backlash

Typo quickly corrected

Betsy DeVos
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
New Education Secretary Betty DeVos dealt with a Twitter storm on Sunday over a typo in a tweet about W.E.B. Du Bois and the importance of education.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. —

The U.S. Department of Education was fighting off a social media storm Sunday after the agency misspelled the name of W.E.B. Du Bois, an admired civil rights activist and co-founder of the NAACP, in a tweet about the importance of education for Black History month.

 The department tweeted out a famous Du Bois quote, “Education must simply not teach work- it must teach life,” but then attributed it to W.E.B. DeBois.

A Twitter backlash quickly followed. The agency corrected the mistake and issued an apology.

“Our deepest apologies for the earlier typo,” the agency tweeted out

">February 12, 2017

Then it sent out a new tweet with the same quote, but Du Bois spelled correctly. You can still see the tweet on the U.S. Department of Education Twitter page.

The error comes just a few days after new and controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was narrowly confirmed by the Senate, with Vice President Mike Pence casting a tie-breaking vote to get her confirmed.

">February 12, 2017

">February 12, 2017

