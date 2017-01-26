Update: Tulsa dog put down after getting shot

By Michael Purdy

We have a sad update to report on a German shepherd named Boss, who was shot multiple times Tuesday night.

The incident happened at the Westminster Apartments near 47th and Memorial. His owner was taking him for a walk, when a man fired at him for an unknown reason.

Boss' owner tells us he had to be put down due to his injuries. Still, she was able to say goodbye.

"He still looked at me like it's all right," the owner said. "Boss is at home with God."

So far, the suspect is still on the loose.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.