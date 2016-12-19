By Crystal Bonvillian

An Uber driver in Michigan is accused of repeatedly stabbing a passenger in the chest, back and face because he thought the man “disrespected” his car by tapping on the window, authorities said.

The Detroit Free Press reported that the driver, Jacob Matthew Allemon, 23, of Berkley, is charged with assault with the intent to do great bodily harm. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Bloomfield Township, where a 49-year-old Beverly Hills man and his wife called for an Uber ride home from a party, the Free Press reported. Allemon responded to the request and drove to where the couple was waiting.

The victim told police that he tapped on the 2012 Honda Civic’s window to let Allemon know that they were getting into the car. Allemon thought the tapping “disrespected” his vehicle, police said.

He drove the couple about a mile before pulling into a shopping center parking lot and ordering them out of the car, the newspaper reported. The victim asked if they could wait for another driver because of a snowstorm, and a struggle ensued.

Allemon is accused of stabbing the man several times before he was able to disarm the driver and restrain him until police could arrive, the Free Press reported. Allemon was arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released the next day.

Saturday’s stabbing is not the first dangerous incident in Michigan involving an Uber driver. Driver Jason Dalton was charged last February with killing six people and wounding two others during a five-hour shooting spree in Kalamazoo.

Dalton, 45, continued to pick up passengers in between shootings, police said. He told investigators that Uber’s mobile app “took over his body and mind.”