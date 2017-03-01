Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Uber controversy again, involves CEO

It's the latest scandal to hit Uber, which last month had to respond to accusations of sexual harassment in the workplace

Uber CEO caught on video arguing over fares with driver
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, poses during the launch of its bike-sharing product, uberMOTO, in Hyderabad, India. Uber's CEO says he needs leadership help after a video has emerged of him arguing heatedly with a driver about fares. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A., File)

By Don Bishop

An argument emerges between a business official and a customer.

Uber's CEO says he needs leadership help after a video has emerged of him arguing with a driver about fares.
   

In a video obtained by Bloomberg News, Travis Kalanick is seen discussing Uber's business model with the driver.

When the driver argues that Kalanick is lowering fares, Kalanick lashes back, saying: "some people don't like to take responsibility for their own s---. They blame everything in their life on somebody else."
   

Once the video went public, Kalanick issued a statement to Uber employees.

He apologizes to the driver, says he must "grow up" and adds: "I need leadership help and I intend to get it."
   

It's the latest scandal to hit Uber, which last month had to respond to accusations of sexual harassment in the workplace.

