Uber controversy again, involves CEO

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, poses during the launch of its bike-sharing product, uberMOTO, in Hyderabad, India. Uber's CEO says he needs leadership help after a video has emerged of him arguing heatedly with a driver about fares. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A., File)

By Don Bishop

Uber's CEO says he needs leadership help after a video has emerged of him arguing with a driver about fares.



In a video obtained by Bloomberg News, Travis Kalanick is seen discussing Uber's business model with the driver.

When the driver argues that Kalanick is lowering fares, Kalanick lashes back, saying: "some people don't like to take responsibility for their own s---. They blame everything in their life on somebody else."



Once the video went public, Kalanick issued a statement to Uber employees.

He apologizes to the driver, says he must "grow up" and adds: "I need leadership help and I intend to get it."



It's the latest scandal to hit Uber, which last month had to respond to accusations of sexual harassment in the workplace.