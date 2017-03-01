Uber CEO loses cool with drier in fight over fares

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Uber's CEO says he needs leadership help after a video has emerged of him arguing heatedly with a driver about fares.
In the latest embarrassment to beset the ride-hailing company, CEO Travis Kalanick is seen discussing Uber's business model with the driver.
In the dashcam video obtained by Bloomberg News, the driver argues that Kalanick is lowering fares and claims he lost $97,000 because of him.
"I'm bankrupt because of you."
Kalanick lashes back. "You know what? Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own s---. They blame everything in their life on somebody else. Good luck," he said, then slamming the door.
After the video went public, Kalanick issued a statement to Uber employees.
In it, he says he must "grow up" and apologizes to the driver, identified as Fawzi Kamel, as well as the driver community.
"This is the first time I've been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it," he said.
Bloomberg News reports that the video was from early February this year.
