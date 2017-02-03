U-S wrestlers banned from Iran competition

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
Iran on Friday banned U.S. wrestlers from participating in the Freestyle World Cup competition this month in response to President Donald Trump's executive order forbidding visas for Iranians, the official IRNA news agency reported.
A senior Iranian cleric vowed, meanwhile, that his country would continue its missile program, despite threats from the Trump administration that it was preparing to levy new sanctions.
IRNA quoted Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying a special committee reviewed the case of the U.S. wrestling team and "Eventually the visit by the U.S. freestyle wrestling team was opposed."
The decision marks the first action taken by Iran in response to Trump's executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries.
Earlier this week, Iran said it would take retaliatory action. Ghasemi said the policy of the new U.S. administration left Iran no other choice but to ban the wrestlers.
The competition in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah is scheduled for Feb. 16-17.
