Two people arrested at Tulsa high school basketball game

By Michael Purdy

KRMG has learned two people were arrested Tuesday night at a McLain High School basketball game.

Making matters worse, students were also pepper sprayed.

This happened after multiple fights broke out. Campus police had this to say about the incident.

"High emotions, as a result of the game outcome," police said.

The names of the suspects were not released.

This is the second major incident at McLain this school year. Just this past fall, a teen was shot at a football game.

