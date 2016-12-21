Follow us on

Posted: 8:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Two people arrested at Tulsa high school basketball game

Students were pepper sprayed during the incident

View Larger
Handcuffs
Klause with K/Wikimedia Commons
File photo

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

KRMG has learned two people were arrested Tuesday night at a McLain High School basketball game.

Making matters worse, students were also pepper sprayed.   

This happened after multiple fights broke out.  Campus police had this to say about the incident.  

"High emotions, as a result of the game outcome," police said.

The names of the suspects were not released.   

This is the second major incident at McLain this school year.  Just this past fall, a teen was shot at a football game.

Do you think McLain is a dangerous place for students?  

