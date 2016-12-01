Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

Two stores are closing in Tulsa

Deals can be had starting on Jan. 6th

View Larger
Toys "R" Us
Gerardo Mora
(Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Toys 'R' Us)

Related

Kohl's, Macy's, JCPenney and Sears sued for 'false' discounts
Consumer groups warn of Christmas toys that could spy on the family
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

You'll soon be able to get some good deals at the Sears location near 21st and Yale.

That's because the store will be closing its doors in mid-April.  KRMG's told liquidation will begin on Jan. 6th. 

The Toys "R" Us location near 21st and South 145th East Avenue will also be closing its doors.  A company official confirms they're scheduled to shut for good at the end of January.

However, officials add the south Tulsa Toys "R" Us location and Babies "R" Us will remain open.

Are you sad to see these locations close?

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 