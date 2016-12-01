Two stores are closing in Tulsa

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
Tulsa, Okla. —
You'll soon be able to get some good deals at the Sears location near 21st and Yale.
That's because the store will be closing its doors in mid-April. KRMG's told liquidation will begin on Jan. 6th.
The Toys "R" Us location near 21st and South 145th East Avenue will also be closing its doors. A company official confirms they're scheduled to shut for good at the end of January.
However, officials add the south Tulsa Toys "R" Us location and Babies "R" Us will remain open.
Are you sad to see these locations close?
