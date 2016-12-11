Two parents charged in 'worst case' involving infants

By Michael Purdy

Warning: The quotes from the arrest and booking report are graphic.

We have updated information regarding what Owasso officers called "the worst case of child abuse they have ever seen."

Court records show Aislyn Miller and Kevin Fowler have been charged with five counts of child neglect.

Back on Dec. 9th, they were arrested for child abuse, after their twin infants were found severely malnourished.

"This was the worst case of child abuse they have ever seen," police said. "One maggot crawled out of her vagina area, severe diaper rash, bed sores and feces in her ear. (Medical professional) also told me (the infant) looked like a 'skeleton.'"

The paternal grandmother, Rita Fowler, was also charged with one count of permitting child neglect and one count of failure to report child neglect.

