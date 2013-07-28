Two men shot during drug dealing at Lacy Park

By Don Bishop

Two people are shot during an apparent drug deal at Lacy Park near Apache and Peoria.

Someone called 911 after hearing gunfire coming from the parking lot just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

TPD Corporal Jason Weakley said, "Officers get there and discover two male victims had been shot, both in their legs."

The victims were taken to the hospital.

Narcotics and a firearm were found by a police canine in a back yard near the scene.

An event was taking place inside the recreation center when the shots were fired.

Police are using surveillance footage from the scene, but no arrests have been made.