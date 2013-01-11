Two males rob Tulsa McDonald's overnight

By Michael Purdy

Employees received quite the scare overnight, thanks to two suspects in masks.



The armed robbery happened around 2:41 a.m., at the McDonald's near 1st and Utica.



"Officers arrived quickly and discovered the employees inside the store, unharmed," police said. "The suspects fled prior to officers arriving on-scene."



As of early Friday morning, the suspects are still on the loose. Investigators haven't released a description of the suspects.



Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.