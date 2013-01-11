Follow us on

Posted: 3:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017

Two males rob Tulsa McDonald's overnight

So far, no arrests have been made

TPD Patch
Russell Mills
By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Employees received quite the scare overnight, thanks to two suspects in masks.

The armed robbery happened around 2:41 a.m., at the McDonald's near 1st and Utica.

"Officers arrived quickly and discovered the employees inside the store, unharmed," police said.  "The suspects fled prior to officers arriving on-scene."

As of early Friday morning, the suspects are still on the loose.  Investigators haven't released a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

