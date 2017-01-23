Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:23 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Names, possible motive released in Sapulpa double murder

911 caller found victim bleeding, second victim located by police

View Larger
Sapulpa double homicide surveillance tape
Sapulpa double homicide surveillance tape

Related

View Larger
Suspicious car in Sapulpa double homicide photo
Suspicious car in Sapulpa double homicide
View Larger
Sapulpa murder suspect photo
Sapulpa murder suspect
View Larger
Sapulpa murder suspect photo
Sapulpa murder suspect

By Don Bishop

SAPULPA< Ok —

KRMG news has leaned the victims are 40-year-old Robert Fields from Sapulpa and the 46-year-old store clerk, Mohid Khandker from Tulsa.

Investigators believe the suspect shot both men during an armed robbery.

Original story below: 

 

Two men are found shot to death inside a Sapulpa convenience store.

The store on South Main at Burnham Street was where a customer found the scene and called 911 at 8:23 p.m. Sunday.

"We do have surveillance video of the crime. I do have a photo of the suspect as well as his vehicle," Sapulpa Police Major Mike Reed told KRMG.

He also tells me the video shows the suspect.

"Our suspect is a white male. He had a hood up with a ball cap on as well."

No names have been released. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 