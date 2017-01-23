Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:23 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Don Bishop
SAPULPA< Ok —
KRMG news has leaned the victims are 40-year-old Robert Fields from Sapulpa and the 46-year-old store clerk, Mohid Khandker from Tulsa.
Investigators believe the suspect shot both men during an armed robbery.
Original story below:
Two men are found shot to death inside a Sapulpa convenience store.
The store on South Main at Burnham Street was where a customer found the scene and called 911 at 8:23 p.m. Sunday.
"We do have surveillance video of the crime. I do have a photo of the suspect as well as his vehicle," Sapulpa Police Major Mike Reed told KRMG.
He also tells me the video shows the suspect.
"Our suspect is a white male. He had a hood up with a ball cap on as well."
No names have been released.
