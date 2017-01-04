Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Two children found wandering Tulsa streets

Couple faces counts of child neglect

View Larger
Stormee Brown
Stormee Brown

Related

Tulsa mother charged with child neglect
4-year-old found alone in vehicle at Owasso Walmart
Get the KRMG app!
View Larger
Matthew Brown photo
Courtesy Tulsa County Jail
Matthew Brown

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A 3-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother are now in DHS custody, after they were found wandering the streets of west Tulsa on Tuesday.

Making matters even worse, the children were not wearing shoes or a coat. 

Sheriff's office says the children's father and stepmother were found unconscious, surrounded by drug paraphernalia.

"It doesn't seem like they were there to supervise," a deputy said.  "Both parents were upstairs in a completely unconnected garage from the house."

Matthew and Stormee Brown were arrested on counts of child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The children were taken into DHS custody. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 