Two children found wandering Tulsa streets

By Michael Purdy

A 3-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother are now in DHS custody, after they were found wandering the streets of west Tulsa on Tuesday.

Making matters even worse, the children were not wearing shoes or a coat.

Sheriff's office says the children's father and stepmother were found unconscious, surrounded by drug paraphernalia.

"It doesn't seem like they were there to supervise," a deputy said. "Both parents were upstairs in a completely unconnected garage from the house."

Matthew and Stormee Brown were arrested on counts of child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The children were taken into DHS custody.