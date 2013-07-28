Two brothers shot, police investigating

By Don Bishop

Two brothers are hospitalized in stable condition after getting shot near East 15 Street and South Memorial Drive.

Someone called 911 around 9 p.m. Sunday, telling police there were two men at the Cove Apartments who had been shot near 15th and South Fulton.

Police "rendered aid to two victims that had been shot. Both of them were treated there at the scene and transported to the hospital," Tulsa Police Corporal R. W. Solomon said.

The victims arrived in critical condition at the hospital, but have since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police are still investigating how the shootings happened.

"I don't have any ages on them or anything," Solomon said.

No one has been arrested.