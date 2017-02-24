Follow us on

Posted: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Tweet about Trump gets sportscaster in trouble

Reportedly will be suspended without pay

By Steve Berg

A popular Chicago TV sportscaster may get benched, after typing a negative tweet about President Trump.

Channel 7's Mark Giangreco was actually responding to a Toronto newspaper sports columnist who tweeted "Donald Trump: A hateful ignorant corrupt simpleton supported by 87% of Republicans,” to which Giangreco said "so obvious, so disturbing. America exposed as a country full of simpletons who allowed this cartoon lunatic to be ‘elected.’

The Chicago Tribune says Channel 7 is giving Giangreco a multi-week suspension without pay, saying his remarks are not in line with their non-partisan editorial standards.

