Turkey wanders around east Tulsa with arrow wound

By Michael Purdy

People living near 31st Street and 137th East Avenue are worried about a wild animal roaming their neighborhood. One neighbor tells us they're not scared of the turkey. Instead, they're just worried because the animal has been living with an arrow sticking through its body."I thought, who would shoot it? Who would shoot it?" One neighbor said. "Still, he seems to be doing just fine."Turkey hunting season doesn't end until Jan. 15th. The game warden believes someone shot the turkey with the wrong kind of arrow.The warden adds they’ve known about the turkey for two months, but trying to catch it is not easy. Plus, removing the arrow could kill it.