Tulsa woman reportedly leaves 5-year-old home alone

By Michael Purdy

KRMG is learning more about a triple homicide on Sunday, near East 29th and MLK Jr. Boulevard.



Tulsa investigators report one of the people present when the homicides occurred, was arrested for something completely different.



Police tell us 27-year-old Keonee Brown had reportedly left her 5-year-old child home alone that night, on two separate occasions. At first, Brown told officers a family member was looking after the child. She later changed her story.



"The child was interviewed and stated that she woke up during the night and looked for her mother and she was gone," police said. "Officers were unable to find a telephone inside the apartment that the 5-year-old could have accessed in case of an emergency."



Brown was taken to the Tulsa County Jail. She faces a count of child endangerment.





