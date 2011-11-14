Follow us on

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Tulsa will be well represented at SXSW

Hanson will be headlining this year

Hanson
Hanson

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

SXSW in Austin has become an internationally-known cultural event. 

This year, the city of Tulsa will be well represented with their own music showcase at the festival.  An official with Tulsa Regional  Tourism tells us this showcase is very beneficial for our city.

"We have a lot going on and it's our job to tell that story," the official said.  "We will really focus that at SXSW.  Tulsa has a presence."

For reference, bands taking place in the showcase include: Casii Stephan and the Midnight Sun, Wink Burcham, RVRB, Broncho and Hanson.

