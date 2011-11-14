Tulsa will be well represented at SXSW

By Michael Purdy

SXSW in Austin has become an internationally-known cultural event.

This year, the city of Tulsa will be well represented with their own music showcase at the festival. An official with Tulsa Regional Tourism tells us this showcase is very beneficial for our city.

"We have a lot going on and it's our job to tell that story," the official said. "We will really focus that at SXSW. Tulsa has a presence."

For reference, bands taking place in the showcase include: Casii Stephan and the Midnight Sun, Wink Burcham, RVRB, Broncho and Hanson.