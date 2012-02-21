Follow us on

Posted: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Tulsa thief gets away with 45 cents

He caused hundreds of dollars in damages

Tulsa police car
Shelby Travis
File photo

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Sometimes, the juice isn't worth the squeeze.

A Tulsa thief learned that lesson the hard way.

Monday night, the thief broke into the Freeway Café near 3rd and Trenton. 

He used a brick to get inside the business.  This caused hundreds of dollars in damages. 

The manager reports the suspect took the register, but probably wasn't too happy when he looked inside.  For all that hard work, the thief got away with 45 cents. 

At last check, he's still on the loose.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

