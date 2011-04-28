Follow us on

Posted: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Tulsa tattoo shop gets hit by thieves

They also took donations for soldiers

Tulsa police car
By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Owners of the Anchor and Rose Tattoo Company in midtown Tulsa returned from their Christmas vacation to find the shop trashed and their livelihoods wiped out. 

One of the owners tells us the thieves stole ink and tattoo machinery, things they need to earn a living.

"The place was totally flipped upside down," one owner said.  "There was a sledge hammer they had left on the sofa."

The shop lost around $5,000.

Making matters worse, the shop was collecting donations for Operation Gratitude, a charity for soldiers.  The thieves reportedly took those donations as well.

There is some good news.  Other tattoo artists have offered to help get the shop up and running again.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

