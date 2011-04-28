Tulsa tattoo shop gets hit by thieves

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
Tulsa, Okla. —
Owners of the Anchor and Rose Tattoo Company in midtown Tulsa returned from their Christmas vacation to find the shop trashed and their livelihoods wiped out.
One of the owners tells us the thieves stole ink and tattoo machinery, things they need to earn a living.
"The place was totally flipped upside down," one owner said. "There was a sledge hammer they had left on the sofa."
The shop lost around $5,000.
Making matters worse, the shop was collecting donations for Operation Gratitude, a charity for soldiers. The thieves reportedly took those donations as well.
There is some good news. Other tattoo artists have offered to help get the shop up and running again.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}