Tulsa suspect locks employees inside freezer

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa detectives are looking for a man who robbed a Taco Bueno early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 12:24 a.m., near 21st and Sheridan.

Police report the suspect walked into the place and demanded cash.

"The suspect took an unknown amount of money from the store before gathering the employees and locking them in the freezer," police said. "The suspect then left the scene in an unknown direction."

Police report the suspect was wearing a mask during the time of the robbery, so no description has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.