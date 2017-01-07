Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

Tulsa suspect locks employees inside freezer

So far, no arrests have been made

View Larger
Taco Bueno scene
Courtesy of FOX23 News
Taco Bueno scene

Related

TPD: Female robbery victim 'shaken up'
Waffle House waitress in Georgia fired for shooting gun during robbery
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Tulsa detectives are looking for a man who robbed a Taco Bueno early Saturday morning.  

The incident happened around 12:24 a.m., near 21st and Sheridan.  

Police report the suspect walked into the place and demanded cash.  

"The suspect took an unknown amount of money from the store before gathering the employees and locking them in the freezer," police said.  "The suspect then left the scene in an unknown direction."

Police report the suspect was wearing a mask during the time of the robbery, so no description has been released.  

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 