Tulsa suicide numbers higher than homicide rate

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
We already know Tulsa set a record in 2016 with 82 reported homicides.
Now comes word the city's suicide numbers for the year are even worse.
A Tulsa newspaper reports at least 103 people committed suicide last year. The data comes from the state's Medical Examiner's Office.
While the number may be higher than the homicide rate, it was still lower than the previous year. In 2015, Tulsa had 125 cases of suicide.
Here are two numbers you can call, if you're in need of help:
National Suicide Prevention Hotline...1-800-273-8255
Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services ...918-744-4800
