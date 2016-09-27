Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

Tulsa suicide numbers higher than homicide rate

City set a homicide record last year

Ambulance
MACIEJ NOSKOWSKI
(Getty File Photo)

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

We already know Tulsa set a record in 2016 with 82 reported homicides.  

Now comes word the city's suicide numbers for the year are even worse.  

A Tulsa newspaper reports at least 103 people committed suicide last year.  The data comes from the state's Medical Examiner's Office.

While the number may be higher than the homicide rate, it was still lower than the previous year.  In 2015, Tulsa had 125 cases of suicide.  

Here are two numbers you can call, if you're in need of help:

National Suicide Prevention Hotline...1-800-273-8255

Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services ...918-744-4800

