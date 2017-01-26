Tulsa StartUp Series helps hatch business ideas

By Russell Mills

Since 2007, the Tulsa StartUp Series has provided fertile soil for ideas to grow into productive businesses.

Sponsored by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, its goal is to support "innovation, growth and creativity among Tulsa's entrepreneurial community."

While competitive in nature, it provides several opportunties for budding entrepreneurs to network with like-minded people, meet and work with mentors, and learn about resources available locally that could help them launch a business.

According to the Tulsa StartUp Series website, in its first six years its impact includes:

Over 2,300 full-time, part-time and contract jobs

$11 million in follow-on investment

$57.7 million in total economic impact for Tulsa

The early rounds of competition have been arranged into categories:

Tech/App

K-12 Student

Physical Product, Food and Retail

Social Enterprise

Wild Card

The winner in each category gets $2,500. They're also partnered with a business mentor, get a three-month membership to 36 Degrees North, and a spot in the Venture Assessment Program at

i2e.

Finally, they automatically qualify for "Demo Day."

The winner of Demo Day (held in November) gets $15,000, a year's membership and a desk at 36 Degrees North, and a dedicated mentor for a year.

The winner in the first category, the Tech/App Series, was announced last week.

Drew Robinson, a TPS employee in the professional development department, didn't stray far from her area of expertise.

She helps teachers improve their classroom skills, and she tells KRMG her idea was "to develop a video game that trains teachers to be better teachers."

But, she admits that her knowledge of business is limited.



So winning the $2,500 dollar prize will be a big help, but "the big thing that I'm really excited about is I get a business mentor."

She encourages others to take action and check out the StartUp Series.

"I think it's a great opportunity," Robinson told KRMG, "and if anybody has an idea that they've been thinking about, that they want to see if there's a future for it, this is a great program to get feedback."

