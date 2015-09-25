Tulsa scam involves sheriff's office

By Michael Purdy

There is a scam warming for people in Tulsa County.

The sheriff's office reports someone is calling citizens, claiming to be one of them. This person is also demanding money.

KRMG's told the caller is even giving the name Lt. Vance Berry. The sheriff's office says they don't employ anyone by that name.

They add it's a bad idea to send money to strangers over the phone. Basically, if you receive this call, just hang up.

Anyone who receives this call is also asked to call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.