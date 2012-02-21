Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Tulsa robbery detectives looking for a man in black

Only his eyes were said to be visible

View Larger
Tulsa police car
Shelby Travis
File photo

Related

Brookside Taco Bueno is armed robbery scene
Juveniles arrested after Subway restaurant robbery
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A Check Into Cash employee is lucky to be okay, following an armed robbery Thursday night.

KRMG's told Tulsa robbery detectives are looking for a man dressed in all black.  We're not talking about Johnny Cash either.

Police say a suspect walked into the location at 31st and Garnett and robbed the place.  He pulled a gun on an employee, forced her to the floor and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Only the suspect's eyes were visible, so a description hasn't been released.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 