Tulsa robbery detectives looking for a man in black

By Michael Purdy

A Check Into Cash employee is lucky to be okay, following an armed robbery Thursday night.



KRMG's told Tulsa robbery detectives are looking for a man dressed in all black. We're not talking about Johnny Cash either.



Police say a suspect walked into the location at 31st and Garnett and robbed the place. He pulled a gun on an employee, forced her to the floor and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.



Only the suspect's eyes were visible, so a description hasn't been released.



Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.