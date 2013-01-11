Tulsa police make decision on body cameras

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
The Tulsa Police Department is one step closer to supplying body cameras for every officer.
KRMG has learned TPD tested a variety of devices. In the end, officials reportedly decided to go with the Panasonic Arbitrator Body Worn Camera.
The camera can shoot up to 130 degrees around the officer wearing the device. Also, it can provide a video quality of 720p High Definition.
The department isn't wasting any time, now that the decision has been made. Starting on Friday, TPD will begin taking bids for the new equipment.
