Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

Tulsa police make decision on body cameras

They start taking bids on Friday

View Larger
TPD Patch
Russell Mills
TPD Patch

Related

Some Tulsa officers begin carrying body cameras
Body camera captures officer saving man from car fire
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

The Tulsa Police Department is one step closer to supplying body cameras for every officer.

KRMG has learned TPD tested a variety of devices.  In the end, officials reportedly decided to go with the Panasonic Arbitrator Body Worn Camera.

The camera can shoot up to 130 degrees around the officer wearing the device.  Also, it can provide a video quality of 720p High Definition.

The department isn't wasting any time, now that the decision has been made.  Starting on Friday, TPD will begin taking bids for the new equipment. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 