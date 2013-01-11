Tulsa police investigating triple shooting

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
Tulsa officers located three shooting victims.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, near 20th and Lakewood.
Police say the specifics of what happened are still a bit unclear.
"A group of Hispanic males in a gray Chrysler Pacifica arrive at the barber shop to get a haircut," police said. "At some point one or more Hispanic males go to 2000 S. Lakewood to meet up with two or three black males in a white Pontiac Grand Prix for unknown reasons. Two or more subjects produce handguns and shoot at the other group."
None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.
So far, no arrests have been announced.
Anyone with information regarding the triple shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
