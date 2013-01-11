Tulsa police investigate latest child abuse case

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
It's a disturbing story out of Tulsa involving an 8-month-old baby.
KRMG's told the baby was recently taken to an area hospital with bruises and broken bones. Making matters worse, doctors believe at least one of the injuries is consistent with child abuse.
Police tell us they've run into a problem with the case.
"It's a lot harder to prove who did it, if the victim can't talk," police said.
Police add it's hard to prove abuse in this particular case because the baby was in the care of too many different people during the time they have determined that the abuse happened. We do know DHS has removed all children from the home while the investigation is ongoing.
Here's a startling statistic...Police report 25 percent of child abuse cases are hard to prove. This is for a variety of reasons, but often because children are often unable or too scared to tell them what happened.
