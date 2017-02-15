Tulsa organization kicking off news campaign

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
It appears revised executive orders on traveling and immigrants coming into the United States, will not be announced until next week.
That hasn't stopped many people in the Tulsa area from worrying about what may happen. An official with the YWCA tells us they've been flooded with calls over the last couple of months and not just from concerned people.
"People just say, 'what can I do?'' The official said.
The YWCA has come up with a plan.
They will be offering window and yard signs that read “this home welcomes newcomers”. The organization's message is simple, "kindness".
Do you think this "kindness" campaign is a good idea?
